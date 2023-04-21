This past week Tennessee's two U.S. Senators, as well as East Tennessee's Congresswoman each announced they are endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.
Congresswoman Harshbarger made the following statement announcing her endorsement of President Trump and joining his campaign leadership team.
"As we face unprecedented challenges that threaten the American way of life, it's clear that the Biden administration has failed us," Harshbarger said. "Our economy teeters on the brink of recession, and we risk losing an entire generation to drug overdose deaths exacerbated by an open border. Meanwhile, Democrat-run cities and states have allowed lawlessness to become the norm, and corrupt judicial systems have made criminals into victims."
Harshbarger added, "The world watches as we project weakness and invite conflicts with adversarial nations. But there is hope. We can return to the conservative values and leadership that once made America great. President Donald J. Trump has a proven track record of delivering results and putting America first. He has done it before, and he can do it again. As an American who values proven leadership, I am proud to give my complete and full endorsement to President Trump. I urge my fellow East Tennesseans to join me in supporting him as we work to make America the greatest country the world has ever known once again."
Sen. Marsha Blackburn also joined a crop of Tennessee Republicans endorsing former President Donald Trump's 2024 bid for re-election.
On Monday Blackburn praised Trump's achievements on the economy and border, stating a second term a second term is the solution to high inflation and the influx of illegal immigrants into the United States.
"Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control," Blackburn stated. "Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, and our military was strong. I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President and can't wait until he's back in the White House."
On Sunday Sen. Bill Hagerty announced his endorsement of Trump.
Trump previously endorsed Hagerty's Senate run, and Haggerty served as Trump's ambassador to Japan.
"President Trump stood up against Communist China, brought an end to Obama’s failed approach of ‘leading from behind,’ and revived our military and law enforcement as they witnessed support from their Commander-in-Chief that had been lacking — and has now gone missing again after two years of Joe Biden’s presidency," Hagerty stated. "The mandate for a strong America has never been clearer, and I look forward to working again with President Trump to help our great nation find its way back from the precipice to the exceptional role we can and must play as a nation."