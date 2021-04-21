JOHNSON CITY –- The East Tennessee State University Chorale and other ensembles will be featured in two virtual concerts to be livestreamed from the Grand Hall of ETSU’s new Martin Center for the Arts on Friday and Saturday, April 23-24.
The ETSU Choirs Spring Concert on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. will feature the ETSU Chorale, Greyscale, BucsWorth and East Tennessee Belles performing a program of classical and popular works.
Then, on April 24 at 7:30 p.m., the ETSU Sinfonia, Orchestra and Chorale will present works by Mendelssohn and Lauridsen, as well as the world premieres of two works composed by Dr. Maria Niederberger, former chair of the ETSU Department of Music.
These concerts and other upcoming and archived performances may be accessed on the ETSU Department of Music YouTube page.
For more information, call the department at 423-439-4276 or email godwinc@etsu.edu.