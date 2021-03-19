Just a little over a year ago, as a substitute teacher I was sitting in a classroom in tiny Sharon, Tenn., in Weakley County. It was last period on Friday, March 13, and as it turned it, it was as ominous a date as it seemed.
When the principal’s voice came over the loudspeakers to make end-of-the-day announcements, he wasn’t using his usual cheerful, encouraging tones.
Instead he told us that the rising number of coronavirus cases had forced the school system to close for two weeks in hope the problem would subside. Students were told to take all their classroom materials with them so they could continue to be taught at home.
The other two teachers in the classroom and I stared at each other in shock.
By the end of the weekend the shock had rolled across the entire state and the entire nation – indeed, across the world.
And Weakley County schools, like so many others, wouldn’t resume in-person classes until fall.
This week the Tennessee Department of Labor released its monthly report on unemployment rates, and fortunately the level of unemployment has subsided since then. But the annual chart that was also released shows the incredible destruction of people’s lives by April 2020, as schools, restaurants, sports, entertainment and even manufacturing ground to a near-halt.
The week ending March 6, the state showed only 7,407 new unemployment claims. By contrast, for the week ending April 4, 2020, the number of newly reported jobless was 116,141.
In Hawkins County last week, 36 new claims were added to existing ones 278. Hancock County had 4 new claims, Sullivan 131, Washington 74, Greene and Hamblen, 56 each.