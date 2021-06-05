Due to the overwhelming response from its initial event, Frontier Health’s Virtual COVID Crisis Team is holding a second Narcan drive-through resource event. While the Northeast Tennessee region is continuing to address challenges from the pandemic, it is also suffering from an opioid crisis, with opioid overdose deaths quickly becoming one of the leading causes of accidental deaths in the United States. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a fast-acting remedy for an opioid overdose and works on any type of opioid, including synthetic opioids such as heroin and fentanyl.
The Virtual COVID Crisis Team will have 100 Narcan/Covid-19 Resource bags to give out to any member of the community at Frontier’s Turning Point location at 208 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, from 12 to 3 p.m. on June 18. Each bag will contain one Narcan nasal spray, information and training regarding how to properly administer the Narcan spray, as well as COVID-19 resource materials. These will be given out for free on a first-come basis while supplies last. While Narcan is a potentially life-saving first step toward recovery, the individual will likely need further medical treatment and addiction care.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.