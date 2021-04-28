The voting machines used for the June 5 Rogersville municipal election will be available for inspection before the election, and machine tapes will be available for viewing after the election.
The pre-election voting machine inspections will be May 10 at 10 a.m., and the post-election machine tapes can be viewed June 7 at 8 a.m.
The inspections will take place in the Hawkins County Election Office on the second floor of the courthouse annex in Room 301. All inspections are open to the public.
For more information contact Crystal Rogers, administrator of elections, at 423-272-8061 or hawkins.commission@tn.gov.