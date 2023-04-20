Darrell Banks married the love of his life, Sandra Graham on Feb. 9, 2021 after a short engagement.
Their lives together came to an end last Friday morning in a fatal house fire at their Chelaque Estates home which also took the life of Sandra’s 17-year-old grandson Dalton Burton.
Chelaque Estates is a quiet, upscale gated community in Mooresburg with properties surrounded by Cherokee Lake. With only one road in or out, the community is certified as a National Fire Protection Association Firewise Community.
However, no training could prepare residents for the horror of the April 14 fire and explosion, and the loss of their neighbors.
Friday morning at 7:03 a.m. a Chelaque Estates resident reported hearing an explosion, after which the home at 313 Chelaque Way was discovered on fire.
Darrell Banks, 57, was thrown out of the house by the explosion. Neighbors arrived on the scene and assisted Banks until the paramedics could arrive.
Firemen and EMS arrived at approximately 7:45 a.m. where they reportedly found Banks with 75% of his body burned. He was flown via helicopter rescue for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.
Sandra Banks, 54, and Dalton Burton were also killed in the fire.
‘They loved living in Chelaque’
Darrell Banks was employed as a Regional Chief Engineer with Aatmos, in construction. Sandra Banks had previously been employed as an IT specialist in computers with Tuff Torq.
It was on a service call where Sandra met Sharon Brooks and the two became friends.
“I can tell you they loved living in Chelaque,” Brooks told the Review. “They built their home using what they could from the land. Darrell was an excellent craftsman in construction and they were putting the finishing touches on their dream home. I also know they had two dogs they all dearly loved that also died in the explosion. One was a Goldendoodle and the other a little Chihuahua. Sandy was a very nice, down to earth person. She recently got a new Jeep and she was so proud of it. I am deeply saddened by their passing.”
The Banks spent a lot of time in the Rogersville area, frequenting both Red Dog on Main as well as Cowboy’s Steakhouse. Bartender Melissa Weems-Kojundic of Cowboy’s Steakhouse recalls her last conversation with the couple just days before the fire took their lives.
“First I’ll say they were very happy and very much in love,” Weems-Kojundic said. “Sandy told me he was her everything and together they were raising her autistic grandson who was 17 years old. He was turning 18 soon and they were planning a birthday party for him. They got him a job at The Green Tomato in Mooresburg and they were so proud of him for holding the job down considering his disability.”
Weems-Kojundic added, “They were just nice people and they cared about others. We needed a bartender and they recommended one who we hired. She talked about her dogs a lot too, life in Chelaque and the love the two had for each other. This breaks my heart.”
‘Dalton was awesome’
Burton’s manager, at the Green Tomato, Alan Trent, said he was devastated by Burton’s death.
“This has been very difficult for all of us,” Trent said. “Dalton was awesome. He was energetic, enthusiastic and a great employee. He overcame a lot of obstacles here. We are devastated.”
The Review reached out to the Homeowners Association of Chelaque Estates for comment.
The gated community is governed by the HOA. The Banks’ house plans had previously been approved by Chelaque’s architect committee. The Review has learned the Banks’ home was up to code and had passed all required inspections by Holston Electric.
HOA president David Margozzi declined the interview and sent out an email asking all residences not to speak with the media at this time pending the ongoing investigation.
Margozzi stated in the HOA letter to residents, “We don’t want to give any lawyers out there looking to make money off of this tragedy any ammunition to use against the community.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.