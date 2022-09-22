One of Hawkins County more notorious criminals who recently completed an eight year sentence for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping was back in jail last week accused of meth trafficking.
Brandon Eugene Frost, 36, of Rogersville, was sentenced in August of 2018 to eight years at 100 percent for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He had served a little over three years in jail prior to his sentencing and was credited with that time served.
Frost was also sentenced in 2018 to 10 years of community corrections for vandalism and two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, which is the probation sentence he was serving at the time of his arrest last week.
On Sept. 15 around 2:30 a.m. HCSO Deputy Hammonds pulled over Frost on Highway 11-w near Choptack for not having a functional license plate light.
Hammonds reported that Frost refused to stop, continued for about 50 yards, and then did a U-turn and continued another 100 yards before doing another u-turn and stopping.
“I gave the driver (Frost) instructions to exit the vehicle and detained him due to the disregard,” Hammonds stated in his report. “In plain view in the driver’s seat were small crystals believed to be meth and a green baggy where the suspect was sitting. There was a black scale with white residue on it in a black backpack. also four red baggies.”
Hammonds added, “Beside the vehicle on the ground was a baggy containing 7.5 grams of a crystal like substance believed to be meth. There was heavy dew on the ground, but the baggy was completely dry.”
Frost was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, driving on a revoked license and display of plated violation. He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing.
A violation of probation complaint was also filed in Hawkins County Criminal Court. His violation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14 before Judge John Dugger.
Robbery and kidnapping
Frost was arrested in 2015 for beating and kidnapping a 60-year-old man, and then forcing the man to withdraw cash from an ATM.
Frost was identified thanks to an ATM surveillance video that captured an image of his face when a scarf he had covering his face dropped down for a moment.
The victim told police he was walking toward his residence after exiting his vehicle late at night when a male later identified as Frost struck him in the head from behind with an unknown object, causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim said Frost then tied his hands behind him, removed his wallet, cut his belt with a knife and demanded the pin for his ATM card.
Then Frost blindfolded the man, put him in the passenger side of the victim’s truck, and drove him to the ATM, where he withdrew money.
At the time of Frost’s 2015 robbery and kidnapping arrest, he was already one of Hawkins County’s most notorious criminals, having been arrested at least 45 times in the county on more than 70 charges.