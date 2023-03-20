The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen received some good news last week from its health insurance advisor Lloyd Richardson who brought them a plan that bucks the trend of rising healthcare costs.
At its March 14 meeting the BMA approved a recommendation from Richardson to accept an employee health insurance plan from United Heath Care, which was $197,900 less than last year’s employee health insurance plan with CIGNA. The new plan also has a lower copay for employees.
Last year Rogersville paid CIGNA $1.033 million for employee health insurance, but CIGNA proposed a 7.5 percent rate increase, or about $68,000 per year, Richardson reported.
United Health Care’s offer was 13.42 percent less than CIGNA’s current rates, and 19.15 percent less than CIGNA’s renewal rate.
Richardson reported to the BMA that the renewal plan offered by United Health Care to insure the city’s 63 employees and 23 family members is comparable to what they received last year from CIGNA. The United Heath Care plan came in at $835,000, for a decrease of $197,900.
Employees will also benefit from the reduced copay, which decreases from 30 percent to 20 percent under the new plan.
Fewer ordinance readings
Although it will take three readings to achieve, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen began the process last week of reducing the number of readings required to approve an ordinance from three to two.
Rogersville is the only city in Hawkins County that requires three BMA readings (votes) to achieve final approval of an ordinance. All others require two.
City Attorney Kevin Keeton noted that state law requires a minimum of two readings in separate meetings. Sometimes Rogersville approves an ordinance on second and third meeting on the same day if it needs to expedite final approval.
For example, usually in June the BMA approves its annual budget on first reading at the regular monthly meeting, on the second Tuesday of the month.
Then the BMA approves a second and third reading at a special called meeting at the end of June so that the budget is approved in time for the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.
“Our charter is silent regarding the number of readings required to pass an ordinance, however we have an ordinance that requires three readings,” Keeton told the BMA at its March 14 meeting. “State law on this says we’re only required two. We’ve been talking about this for a while, and it may be beneficial to consider, rather than having to have three. I don’t know the reason why that has been that way, but for as long as anyone can remember that’s how it’s been done.”
The ordinance approved 6-0 on first reading by the BMA on March 14 reduces the number of Rogersville’s required readings to two, to match state law.
Paving bids
The BMA approved the low paving bid from Duracap Asphalt Paving Co. of Knoxville for $169,500, pending review and approval of the bid document by public works director Mark Morley.
Last month the BMA voted unanimously to allocate the $250,000 in its 2022-23 budget for paving for the streets surrounding Crockett Springs Park including Rogan, Rogers, and Crockett. The board also approved paving Kyle Street in front of City Hall where the former water department pay window ramp is being removed and replaced with landscaping.
Rejected paving bids included Summers-Taylor Construction for $205,757; W-L Construction and Paving for $214,507; and APAC Atlantic Inc. for $228,400.