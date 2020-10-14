At roughly 5:15 PM two youths walked from their trailer through connecting yards to their neighbor’s trailer to play. The neighbor’s German Shepherd was inside the house. When the youths met in the middle, the German Shepherd reportedly "busted through the back bedroom window screen" and attacked one of the visiting youths.
An adult in the trailer heard screaming coming from outside and ran out the see the youth’s head in the German Shepherd’s mouth. She said she had to physically pull the dog’s mouth open off of the child. 911 was called and HCSO Deputy Allen was the first responder. He made contact with the injured youth’s father, who advised that he had never seen the neighbor’s dog act like that, and that the kids play together every time they are there.
The youth was transported to Holston Valley E.R. There she received 37 staples in her head and numerous stitches on both sides of her face as well as several places on both arms. The dog’s owners supplied a copy of all of the dog’s shot records.