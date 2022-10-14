The Mooresburg Community Association celebrated the opening of its new community center and thrift store Wednesday, and took the time to thank contributors, supporters, and volunteers who made it possible.
MCA was able to move to its new location at 313 Old Hwy 11-W, Mooresburg thanks in large to T-Mobile which gave MCA a $47,000 Hometown grant to assist in the renovation of the new location to make it safe and accessible.
In addition, the Connections Network, through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, gave the MCA’s Community Center a mini-grant of $2,000 for relocation expenses. Spruce Pine Church in Mooresburg partnered to provide the manpower to move the Center.
Short Mountain Silica provided the mobile home to be used as the agency’s Thrift Store. SMS has been an ongoing supporter of the organization and helped with obtaining the first building that MCA owned.
Former MCA director Priscilla Rogers served as master of ceremonies during the event, which included presenting a plaque of appreciation to supporters, and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We started the agency in 2001 to fulfill the unrealized wishes of Ruth King Rogers, who got sick before she could complete her dream,” Rogers said. “With the help of her family, the churches, and a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson foundation, we were able the get the agency started. Leroy Morie, who was the first director, is here today. He, along with his wife Stephanie, worked hard to get the agency going and even cooked meals for a time at their house.”
Rogers added, “Since that time, the organization has grown from providing home-delivered meals to 5 older residents to serving up to 90 per day. Since the beginning of the program, we have served over 450 people through our Meals in the Hills service.”
The Center also operates a small dine-in lunch program for older and disabled residents as well as limited medical transportation services, a food pantry, and our Friends and Family Thrift Store.
“Given all that we do this is a momentous occasion for MCA,” Rogers said. “We now have a place that people can find—instead of being underwater and buried in a subdivision. Here we can continue and expand our services in the greater Mooresburg area, which we are already doing.”
MCA was recently recognized as a Senior Center by the state of Tennessee and the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, giving it access to funding opportunities from the aging network.
“We are grateful to Representative Gary Hicks and Senator Frank S. Niceley for supporting this new source of funding,” Rogers said. “MCA also receives funding from Hawkins County, local donors, and Meals on Wheels America and hope to be receiving funds shortly from Gannett Foundation’s Community Thrives as we have in the last few years.”
For more information contact Priscilla Rogers, 423-923-0466 or email her at prisrogers@gmail.com