The COVID-19 Relief Bill, which has been passed by both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, will mean more money in individual pockets, but also a big uptick in funds for Hawkins County.
County Mayor Jim Lee announced Wednesday that projections are that the county will receive over $11 million in aid.
“My understanding is that these funds come with very few restrictions, but I would encourage you to think about long-term projects and planning efforts,” Lee said in an email to county commissioners.
The figures were provided by the First Tennessee Development District.
The bill includes payments of $1,400 to people making less than $75,000 a year; an extended unemployment supplement of $300 per week; an expanded child tax credit; over $128 billion in grants to higher education institutions; over $6 billion to low-income families ;$55 billion directly to public health agencies to fight COVID; and a variety of legislative efforts to support business and industry.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the legislation also provides $7.5 billion for vaccine distribution, $48 billion for testing and contact-tracing efforts, $22 billion for rental assistance, $39 billion for child care, $29 billion for the restaurant industry and more than $160 billion for schools and universities.
The House passed the Senate’s revised version of the bill on Wednesday, and President Joe Biden was scheduled to sign the bill on Friday.