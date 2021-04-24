The Hawkins County Commission’s solid waste committee received a sobering report from Solid Waste Director John Lilley this week.
Lilley told committee members that no litter pickups were done in February due to a COVID lockdown at the jail, but county inmates were busy in April. From April 6 until April 20, he said almost 38 miles of county roads were policed, gathering 313 bags of trash along with large items like tires, a recliner, several couches and a mattress.
A pickup effort on Okolona Road yielded 30 bags of trash in 3.8 miles.
Lilley reminded commissioners that the fine for littering is only $50, and someone has to witness the littering for the fine to be imposed. And he said it’s apparent that even people who take their garbage to convenience centers often don’t cover their loads to prevent items from falling out of the back of trucks.
“We’re doing what we can with the people we have and the money we have,” Lilley said.
He also reported picking up 17 tires on Morning Star Road and said the spacing of the tires indicated someone had driven down the road while someone in the back of a truck rolled each tire off.
Ironically, the state’s ongoing effort to stop tire dumping has had a negative impact on the value of tires for recycling. Lilley said that although the county had originally made a small profit by selling the tires to recyclers, now the county actually has to pay a small sum for the tires to be hauled off.
According to an article in Shepherd Express, in early 2018, China—long the biggest buyer of recyclable materials from the U.S.—imposed new rules prohibiting the acceptance of any imported load that was more than 5 percent contaminated, which almost eliminated all American exports.
One of the biggest problems in profitable recycling is contaminated materials, mostly caused by what is often called “wish-cycling,” when residents disregard sorting rules and discard items they hope can be recycled. Many recycling operations cannot extract these items and have to declare the whole load contaminated, then send it to a landfill.
Even with these issues, and with the demand for recyclables declining, it is still an effective, and sometimes profitable, way to help with cleaning up the environment.
Sciencing.com reported that in 2013, for example, recycling efforts prevented 87.2 million tons of waste from going into landfills, which also kept 186 million metric tons of greenhouse gases from polluting the atmosphere even more, and is the equivalent of removing more than 39 million cars from highways and roads for an entire year.