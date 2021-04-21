Two men and a juvenile were arrested Sunday on drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop.
Hawkins County Deputy Isaac Hutchins said he stopped a Mitsubishi on Big Elm Road for speeding, and at the stop he noticed a strong smell of marijuana as well as a bong in the passenger floorboard.
The passenger, Gabriel Whetsell, admitted having a handgun under the seat. A Glock 36 handgun was found.
The juvenile, who was riding in the rear seat, said he had some heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, along with some scales.
Hutchins reported he found not only the bong and the gun, but a gray box containing heroin, meth and a marijuana bud, as well as some marijuana in a glass tube and a set of scales.
The driver, Davadge Dalton, Whetsell and the juvenile were arrested for possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of methamphetamines, possession of Schedule VI drugs. Whetsell was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Dalton was charged with possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony and speeding.