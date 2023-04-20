After firing its former City Recorder this past March, Surgoinsville lleaders have been searching for a new person to fill the position.
On April 10, the BMA decided to increase the salary offered for the job to $50-60,000 to garner more interest.
Mayor Merrell Graham declined to comment on the specific reasons why the former city recorder was fired.
“I guess this job is getting more and more specialized," Graham said. “We just want to find the best-qualified person. Someone who can serve our needs completely.”
The town has since experienced an issue with a lack of interest in the position, particularly by anyone who would meet the qualification needs of Surgoinsville.
Interim City Recorder, Larry Rey suggested increasing the starting pay “based on qualifications,” notng that the previous salary was not enough to remain competitive for potential hires.
'Well worth the salary'
Rey warned the board that if the offered pay for the open position was not increased, “You’re not going to get anybody that’s capable of doing the job.”
The search for a new City Recorder had been slow.
“I have only one application so far and one in the works,” Rey stated.
The position previously payed $37,000 to $40,000. Rey said the salary offered previously had been too low for the qualifications required and the work involved with being City Recorder.
Rey also mentioned the recent pay bump for the recorder in Erwin.
“We have a town in East Tennessee right now that’s hiring between $70,000 and $80,000.”
With other towns hiring at that high a pay, Surgoinsville needed to be more competitive, Rey added.
Alderman Bobby Jarnagin asked the other board members if they would be okay with going through with Rey’s recommendation.
Each member present said that they favor the pay increase.
“If they’ve got the qualifications, it would be well worth the salary,” Alderman Tim Hoss stated.
Office Safety
In other business, Rey told the BMA at its April 10 meeting that office safety at City Hall was a growing concern and an action plan is needed to address dangerous events.
“Considering the fact that when there’s two people in that office and somebody walks in with any kind of intent of harming us, there’s no way we can get out of there,” Rey said.
The BMA agreed that working out a plan with Police Chief James Hammonds would be a good idea for employees at City Hall.
“I think we can think of a way to do that,” Jarnagin said.
Alderman Mierek added, “I can’t see any reason to have any opposition on that.”
Rey and Chief Hammonds then made plans to begin implementing a course of escape beginning on Tuesday, April 18.
Budget planning
The BMA also discussed upcoming budget plans prior to the town’s May budget meeting for 2024.
The big topics for upcoming projects included renovations to the town’s parks and the growing issue with roads needing repairs, specifically Thurman Road, Creek Road, Zion Hill Road, and the walking path at Riverfront Park.
During the workshop on April 3, it was discussed that the town had been quoted a price of $5,800 to repave the walking path, but was also given a price of $7,000 to ensure that no repairs would ever have to be done again.
While BMA members agreed that spending $7,000 would be a good idea for the walkway, issues with roads in disrepair were still an issue.
Pubic works director Bobby Hickman stated that he would be calling nearby companies to get quotes on road repair prices for the town to decide on.
Hickman also stated that he would be able to do many of the repairs on Thurman Road, “If we get the manpower, people who want to work.”
Rey reminded that $75,000 in the town’s 2022-23 pavng budget remains, urging, “Whatever we can get done, I suggest we get done by June.”
The town will discuss the quotes for repairs they received as well as consider other proposed projects, such as adding a paved sidewalk and stairs to the Creekside Park during the May budget meeting and 2024 planning session. Furthermore, the town will discuss the purchase of a new police vehicle and continue planning for sewer expansions.