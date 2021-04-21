Hawkins County 4-H recently held the countywide 4-H public speaking contest within the county. This year, 4-H members were to submit a video of them presenting their speech to the Extension Office where they were judged and a winner selected. The winners from each grade level were then invited to participate in the Upper 8 Regional Speech Contest held via Zoom. The Hawkins County 4-H winners this year were Aimee Carter (fourth grade, Church Hill Elementary) and Sophia Galvez (fifth grade, Homeschool). These two 4-Hers went on to compete in the Upper 8 Contest. In the fourth-grade division, Aimee placed in the top 6, while Sophia (fifth- grade division) placed second.
