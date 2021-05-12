Through a partnership of Brentwood Baptist Church in Nashville and Sparta First Baptist Dentist team, a dental missions group will come to Rogersville Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and May 23.
While this team will only offer free dental extractions, anyone needing this service should call The Shepherd’s Center 272-4626 for your appointment. There will be only one dentist and patients will be limited so prospective patients should call as early as possible. The Of One Accord spokesman said they will also be putting names on a waiting list. They have found often the waiting list gets called on in addition to scheduled names.
The dental clinic will be in Rogersville all day Saturday and a half day Sunday morning, making its way back to Nashville Sunday afternoon.
This dental unit comes to Rogersville twice a year. Dr. Greg Boston has led a group here now for over 12 years.