Hawkins County’s two volunteer rescue squads have a combined total of 124 years of service, but prior to Monday neither were officially recognized as Hawkins County’s official rescue services.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad (HCRS) was founded in 1958, and the Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS) was founded in 1962.
A resolution approved Monday officially names the HCRS and CHRS to be “primary rescue services within their designated boundaries”.
That boundary establishes Hawkins County east of Stoney Point as being covered by Church Hill Rescue Squad, and the area west of the Stoney Point as being covered by the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.
HCRS member Corey Young told the commission Monday that the state and Gov. Lee have set aside $2 million for rescue squads across the state. The primary focus of the new grant funding is to help Rescue Squads across Tennessee purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
The equipment sought by the HCRS includes extrication gear, rope, personal PPE and water rescue PPE.
Grant applications will be accepted for a month beginning Jan. 9, and a the recipients are expected to be announced on March 24.
Young said the Fire Marshals’ Office was asked to oversee this grant and conduct the vetting process for applicants.
One of the grant eligibility requirements is to be officially recognized by local government as a rescue squad. Young said he wasn’t able to find any county commission resolutions on record that formally acknowledge the HCRS or CHRS as the county’s official rescue agencies.
“This doesn’t open us up for doing any different duties than what we’re doing now,” Young said. “We’re only being recognized locally (by the commission) as a rescue squad for the services we’ve been providing for X amount of years.”
With regards to the boundary the resolution states that Stoney Point is subject to change as necessary, as determined by Hawkins County E-911. Young told the commission that if that became necessary both rescue squads would participate in that process.
Commissioner Jason Roach made an amendment to add a statement at the end of the resolution stating that the rescue squad services, “Will not delay rescue operations of other qualified personnel that are on-scene prior to the Rescue Squad.”
“It doesn’t really change the intent of the resolution at all,” Roach said. “All it does is recognize the various volunteer fire departments that could respond to a scene and render first aid, that this resolution would not preclude any volunteer fire department form doing their job in the event they were on the scene first.”
The amendment and amended resolution were both approved 12-0.
Surplus vehicles approved
The commission also voted Monday to surplus 37 HCSO vehicles including 5 unmarked Crown Vics; 10 marked Crown Vics; a marked Dodge Charger and an unmarked Dodge Charger; two Ford Explorers; three Chevy Suburbans; a Chevy Blazer; a school bus; seven military Hummers; a military low bed semi trailer; a military drop deck semi trailer; a military Freightliner tractor; a military Chevy Silverado; and a Wells Cargo enclosed trailer.
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the department has permission to surplus and sell the military items at public auction. Allen said the exact date for the auction hasn’t been set but it will likely be in the spring.
Last month the HCSO held a public auction for seized vehicles which generated $159,681. Approximately $20,000 of that will be transferred to the General Fund which were from vehicles seized for driving on a revoke license or DUI.
The remainder of the vehicles were seized as a result of drug forfeitures and those funds will be added to the HCSO Drug Fund.
Lease for new 4-H office
The commission voted to approve a five year lease with Johnathan Lawson for suites 9 & 10 at 3815 Rt. 66S for use by the county 4-H program, as well as public access to a commercial kitchen.
The locations are two doors down from the Hawkins County Extension Office, which oversees the county 4-H program, and will manage the new 4-H location.
The rent will be $600 per month, and the commission agreed to begin the lease as of December 2022. A budget amendment in the amount of $6,440 was approved to cover rent, utilities and Internet through the remainder of 2022-23.
$82K in grant fund
In other business Monday the commission accepted a $22,000 Federal Aviation Administration ARPA grant from the Tennessee Division of Aeronautics with no matching funds to benefit the Hawkins County Airport.
The commission also accepted a $60,000 Highway Safety Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office with no matching funds.
The grant was awarded for the purpose of paying officer overtime to increase DUI enforcement within Hawkins County.