Rogersville police charged a man with filing a false report last week after Officer Justin Smith discovered that a pickup he reported stolen had actually been abandoned after he was involved in a hit-and-run.
Smith stated in his report that on June 13 he took a stolen vehicle report from Jerimar William Carmony, 27, 518 Tuggle Hill Road, Rogersville.
Carmony stated that on June 13 around 8:46 p.m. he returned home to discover a family member’s pickup, a 1997 Chevy, had been stolen.
Carmony stated that his pickup was last seen at his residence at noon on June 13, Smith reported, and he had also informed a family member, who is the owner of the truck, that it was stolen as well.
On June 17 Smith was informed that on June 13 RPD Officer Cambren Gibson worked a hit and run involving Carmony driving the white Chevy pickup he’d reported stolen.
Gibson stated that Carmony rear-ended another vehicle in the vicinity of the Rogersville Food City store and left the area prior to Gibson’s arrival.
The hit-and-run victim reportedly followed Carmony and took photos. The pickup was later recovered abandoned on Guntown Road.
Gibson later located Carmony who admitted to the June 13 hit-and-run, Smith stated in his report. The hit and run took place on June 13 at 2:15 p.m., and the truck was reported stolen on June 13 at 9:04 p.m., Smith noted.
Carmony was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court on the filing a false report charge. His bond was set at $1,000, and a Sept. 19 court date was set.