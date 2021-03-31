The Hawkins County Health Departments in Church Hill and Rogersville will host a first-dose Pfizer vaccine event on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. Phipps Bend Industrial Park is located at 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville. The Hawkins County Health Departments are now vaccinating anyone 16 years or older. Vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. No appointment is needed.
“We encourage anyone that has not received a COVID-19 vaccine to come get one during these events,” said Hawkins County Director Shaun Street. “The more people in Hawkins County who choose to get their vaccinations, the sooner our community can return to normal day-to-day activities.”
The Hawkins County Health Departments in Church Hill and Rogersville reminds all residents that in addition to vaccinations, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.