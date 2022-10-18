The staff of Congresswoman Harshbarger will be making themselves available at the locations outlined below across Tennessee's First Congressional District to answer questions about how the Congresswoman may be able to help with federal agency related issues and answer questions about what's going on in Washington.
If you are having issues with a federal agency or want your voice to be heard, please drop by Congresswoman Harshbarger's Kingsport or Morristown District offices or come to one of the mobile office hours below.
Congresswoman Harshbarger's casework team has successfully helped constituents who weren’t getting answers from federal agencies, like veterans seeking to get the care they earned from the VA, travelers needing expedited passport assistance, taxpayers experiencing delays on their tax returns, USPS postal mail issues, senior citizens having issues with the Social Security Administration or Medicare, and more.
In Hawkins County the Mobile Office Hours will be Thursday, Nov. 10th from 9:30-11:00AM at the Hawkins County Courthouse, Room 205, 110 E. Main Street in Rogersville
No need to attend Mobile Office Hours to receive assistance! For help with a federal agency, information on federal grants available for a local project, or an application to a service academy, constituents can visit harshbarger.house.gov to learn more about how Congresswoman Harshbarger and her team can help.
Other Mobile Office Hours
Cocke County Mobile Office Hours Wednesday, November 2nd from 10:00-11:30AM, Courthouse Annex, Mayor's Conference Room, 360 E. Main Street, Newport.
Hancock County Mobile Office Hours, Wednesday, November 9th from 10:30-12:00PM, Courthouse-County Mayor's Office, 1237 Main Street, Sneedville
Greene County Mobile Office Hours, Thursday, November 10th from 9:00-11:00AM, Greene County Courthouse Annex, Conference Room, 204 N. Cutler Street, Greeneville.
Sevier County Mobile Office Hours, Tuesday, November 15th from 10:00-11:30AM, Sherriff's Office, 106 W. Bruce Street, Sevierville.
Unicoi County Mobile Office Hours, Tuesday, November 15th from 9:30-11:00AM, Unicoi County Courthouse, Mayor's Conference Room, 100 N. Main Street, Erwin.
Carter County Mobile Office Hours, Tuesday, November 15th from 1:00-2:30PM, Carter County Courthouse, Mayor's Conference Room, 801 Elk Avenue, Elizabethton.
Johnson County Mobile Office Hours, Wednesday, November 16th from 9:30-11:30AM, Johnson County Courthouse, First Floor Courtroom, 222 W. Main Street, Mountain City.
Sullivan County Mobile Office Hours, Monday, November 28th from 9:30-11:00AM, Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell Street, Bristol.