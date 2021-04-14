KNOXVILLE — Join the East Tennessee Historical Society on April 21 at 1 p.m. via Zoom as the organization welcomes Anne G’Fellers Mason, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Heritage Alliance, to share her search for Nancy’s story: the story of an enslaved woman in 19th century Jonesborough, whose experience will be dramatically voiced through a piece of museum theatre, scripted by Mason and based on the original, primary sources uncovered during her research.
In 1820, Elihu Embree published Jonesborough’s “The Emancipator,” the first periodical dedicated solely to the cause of abolitionism. In reality, Embree never truly lived up to his principles. Mason has worked to track Embree’s journey with abolitionism and the lives of the people he enslaved, including Nancy and her children who were manumitted (set free) in Embree’s will.
This program is the first in a series of Zoom Brown Bag programs and Saturday lectures to be offered this spring and summer. With events like this one, sponsored by the Albers Family Foundation in memory of Harriet Z. Albers and by Gentry-Griffey Funeral Home in Knoxville, the East Tennessee Historical Society is privileged to share the good work of history being done around East Tennessee, by East Tennesseans, and about East Tennessee’s story with its members and the public.
The “Desperately Seeking Nancy” program is free. Those interested in participating in the live Zoom program are asked to email eths@eastTNhistory.org to register. The Zoom link will be provided in an email just prior to the program.
