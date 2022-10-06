A Church Hill man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly attempted to break into his girlfriend’s home Monday evening after receiving a text from her stating she wanted to break up.
The victim told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that Richard Allen Ford pointed a handgun at her and her two daughters, putting them in fear for their lives.
Ford, 71, 148 Chickasaw Circe, Church Hill, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, attempted aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and vandalism under $1,000.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday HCSO Sgt. Mark Harrell responded to a residence on Bear hollow Road near Rogersville on a complaint of a man armed with a handgun attempting to kick the door in.
By the time Harrell arrived Ford was gone. The victim stated that Ford came to see her because she sent him a text stating she wanted to break up.
She stated Ford was knocking on the door, and when she went to answer she saw that he had a pistol in his hand. She stated that ford grabbed her arm and pulled her into the yard, and when her two daughters came out he pointed the gun at the three of them.
The three women were able to get back into the house and lock the door, at which time Ford allegedly used a paving stone to break the doorknob off. Harrell reported that unable to gain entry that way, Ford then tried to kick the basement door in, and left before deputies arrived.
While Harrell was taking a statement from the women, Ford called and stated he was at the victim’s sister’s house and he planned on turning himself in to the sheriff’s department. All victims gave the same description of the gun which was recovered at the sister’s residence, Harrell stated in his report.
Ford was arraigned Wednesday in Sessions Court, and his bond was set at $1,000, with a preliminary hearing date of Dec. 6. A no contact order was also issued to Ford for the victim and her daughters.