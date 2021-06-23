There has never been a better time to “Get Back To Work” in Tennessee, or to find a better job if you are already working. Extended unemployment benefits and federal unemployment subsidies end on July 3 in Tennessee by order of Gov. Bill Lee. The good news is that there are plenty of jobs available. As labor shortages continue, companies are offering signing bonuses, higher hourly wages, faster hiring processes and other incentives to lure prospective employees.
The challenge that returning workers face is how to choose and compare their options. For many, this is the first time they have needed to actively look for a job in quite a long while. The Rogersville Review is taking steps to make finding the right job easier by hosting a Career Expo on Tuesday, July 13. On that day, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., area businesses will come together at the National Guard Armory in Rogersville to talk with prospects face to face about career opportunities.
Richard Clark, advertising director at the Review, says, “This event will be great for the businesses that need to fill open positions, as well as for workers that need a career restart.”
Hundreds of jobs will be available, including: healthcare, food service, manufacturing, office, transportation, skilled trades and more. Clark continued, “We will be heavily promoting these events to make sure workers get the message. Being able to talk to so many recruiters face-to-face with no appointment needed should draw a good group of applicants.” Clark went on to say, “One of the things that sets this Career Expo apart from other job fairs is that leading up to the event we will promote it heavily using print, radio, e-mail, and digital media channels. We not only promote the event itself, but also each of the participants within the event.”
Businesses that are interesting in displaying at the Career Expo should contact Ashley Pendleton at 423-528-0737 or email her at ashley.pendleton@therogersvillereview.com, or Abby Swearingen at 423-528-0678 or email her at abby.swearingen@therogersvillereview.
As the event nears, job seekers will find easy access to a full list of participating employers and the jobs available via a special insert into the Rogersville Review and an online version at TheRogersvilleReview.com.