GREENEVILLE – The superheroes from Tusculum University will make a second appearance to speak with individuals interested in learning more about the higher education institution and enrollment.
Tusculum will once again hold “Powering Your Pathway,” a relaxing and informative event to have one-on-one conversations with members of the admission and financial aid staff as well as deans, faculty members, athletic staff and coaches and other university representatives.
This free superheroes-themed event will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in Pioneer Park, which is the baseball stadium on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus. It is open to individuals seeking associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in all formats Tusculum offers.
Those who are interested in enrolling should bring their transcripts and/or ACT or SAT results with them to the event. The university can admit them to the university that day if they meet all requirements. Tusculum will waive deposits for everyone who attends and completes an intent to enroll.
“Powering Your Pathway” will feature a drop-in format in which participants can ask questions about Tusculum and learn more about the enrollment process. Tusculum will have tables that registrants can visit to speak with members of various departments and the university’s colleges and programs.
Tusculum offers a broad array of majors and minors in the bachelor’s program that fall under the Colleges of Business; Civic and Liberal Arts; Education; Nursing; and Science, Technology and Math. For those students, Tusculum provides admission for traditional residential students, adult and online studies as well as the commuter option. Students also have the opportunity to earn associate and master’s degrees and can pursue an independent program of study.
Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president, will greet guests at 11 a.m., and the university will provide food at noon. Participants can also have their photo taken with Zeke, the university’s mascot, and take a campus tour.
This event was held the first time on Saturday, April 10, and its success led the university to schedule a second one for those who want to return for additional information and those who want to participate for the first time.
“We encourage everyone to join us and discover how Tusculum would be an excellent fit,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “With our smaller class sizes, expert faculty members and staff members committed to our students’ success, all in a caring Christian environment, Tusculum equips students to be career-ready professionals. We are pleased to help participants by providing the information they need in the decision-making process.”
To register, please visit https://my.tusculum.edu/forms/powering-pathway-info-session/. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.
Building on a rich Presbyterian heritage and a pioneering spirit, Tusculum University provides an active and experiential education within a caring Christian environment to inspire civic engagement, enrich personal lives and equip career-ready professionals. Tusculum is the first higher education institution in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation. Students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville, at facilities in Knoxville and Morristown and in online programs.