Sheldon Livesay, founder and director of Of One Accord Ministry, was chosen by Food Lion at its 2021 awards banquet to receive the “Lion Heart” award as the individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for Food Lion Feeds’ hunger-relief projects.
The Feedy’s Awards, started four years ago, seek to recognize those making a big difference in the communities Food Lion serves with over 1,100 stores. The awards recognize individuals and organizations across several categories for their exceptional work to fight hunger in the areas Food Lion serves.
“Caring for our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do at Food Lion, so it’s important for us to honor and thank our community partners who share that care and commitment for our communities,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations at Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors remain food insecure, and unfortunately that’s only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, our hunger-relief partners continue to innovate and adapt to meet the rising challenges, and we’re proud to support their efforts and recognize some of the many individuals, organizations and Food Lion associates who are leading the charge to help feed more neighbors in need.”
In 2020, Rhonda Chaflin, director of the local Feeding America food bank, nominated Livesay to receive the “Lion Heart” Award. Normally these award banquets are held in Salisbury N.C., but this year due to COVID the banquet was held virtually. Livesay was chosen based on his longstanding commitment to the ministry he founded in 1988. Of One Accord’s food pantry has distributed nearly 19 million pounds of food to hungry neighbors. With one in three children living in poverty in the region, Livesay’s mission to address chronic hunger has grown to three food pantries staffed by over 450 volunteers.
Livesay thanked Food Lion for their commitment to fight hunger in their service area. Of One Accord has benefited from donations of “nearly out of date” produce, meat and bakery items, from annual grants towards food purchases, and food pantry makeovers. The three food pantries distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food in 2020.
The overall ministry has grown from the bedroom of a local home to multiple ministry programs operating out of nine ministry centers in three towns in its two-county service area. With a few staff and over 500 volunteers, Of One Accord serves over 100,000 people a year with goods and services valued at over $5 million dollars.
Livesay stated, that while the recognition was for an individual, “Of One Accord operates as a team and any recognition is for the work done by our great team of staff and volunteers. However, at the end of the day all of us realize, we have only done a small part while God makes up the difference. We are privileged by God to be on His team to serve others.”