Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools Cosmetology recently competed in the Upper East Tennessee Cosmetology Contest. Cherokee’s Caitlyn McKinney won first in braiding. Caitlyn had one hour to create any braid she wanted.
Volunteer’s Emma Blizzard placed second in total look with Payton Gibson as model. Volunteer’s Sarah Cradic placed third in total look with Alexis Patterson, model. They were judged from head to toe on hair, nails and makeup.
In evening style Volunteer’s Addison Shanks placed second and Cherokee’s Madeline Cinnamon placed third. These students had one hour to create a formal hairstyle.
The event was sponsored by Salon Centric with Dobyns Bennett, Unicoi, Davy Crockett, Daniel Boone, Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools participating. Holly Helton is the cosmetology instructor for Cherokee and Tammy Turner is the cosmetology instructor for Volunteer.