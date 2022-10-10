county commission

The Hawkins County Commission voted 12-1 during its Sept. 26 meeting to close the last 240 feet of Mountain Cove Road where it dead-ends at Cherokee Lake and make it a private drive.

 Jeff Bobo

The Hawkins County Commission voted at its Sept. 26 meeting to close the portion of Mountain Cove Road leading to Cherokee Lake in Mooresburg due to trespassers being a nuisance to homeowners.

