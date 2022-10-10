The Hawkins County Commission voted at its Sept. 26 meeting to close the portion of Mountain Cove Road leading to Cherokee Lake in Mooresburg due to trespassers being a nuisance to homeowners.
Mountain Cove Road intersects with Slate Hill Road and runs about four-tenths of a mile to a dead end at Cherokee Lake.
Property owners along that road requested that the commission close the last 240 feet of the road, making it a private drive.
The only opposition to the request came from Commissioner Jeff Barrett who said the county shouldn’t close a public access to the lake.
“If you close the road you’re closing public access to Cherokee Lake,” Barrett said. “I contacted TVA in Knoxville. From the Tennessee Valley Authority’s viewpoint, it is a public access to Cherokee Lake. TVA does not have a boat ramp there. They do not have a dock or anything like that. They do not maintain it as a public access. But, it is public accessible if anybody wanted to come down Mountain Cove Road and go to the lake, they could.”
Barrett added, “That’s my issue. If you close the road and give up ownership of the end of it, then you’re basically forfeiting the public right-of-way to the lake.”
Commissioner Charlie Thacker, who introduced the resolution, said the road is a dead-end with no turn-around, and motorists have to use a private driveway to turn around. He said visitors have to park on the road and walk down a steep embankment to access the lake.
Commissioner Glenda Davis noted that homeowner reported visitors were blocking their driveways, and threatening homeowners when asked to move.
Commissioner Jason Roach said he grew up and played near that area, and there are multiple public accesses to the lake in that immediate area.
“I think part of the issue is those who are using this road to access the lake are also encroaching on private property,” Roach said. “Not just to turn around, but from what I understand from the original sponsor, former Commissioner Fields, they’re just walking all over folks’ yards and this has become a very inconvenient experience for these folks. They’re simply trying to protect their private property.”
Roach added, “As a commissioner, when I see resident having their property accessed by folks who are trespassing under the guise of accessing the lake, we need to figure out how they can access the lake without using private property, or we have to close that access.”
The commission voted 12-1 in favor of closing the road and reverting it to a private drive, with Barrett casting the only no vote.