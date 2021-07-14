NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Barrette Outdoor Living officials announced today that the company will expand operations in Hawkins County.
Barrette Outdoor Living is a leading manufacturer of fencing, railing and exterior products. The company will invest $33 million and create 162 new jobs in Bulls Gap, where it has operated since 2001.
With a workforce of more than 700 employees, Barrette Outdoor Living is one of Hawkins County’s largest employers. Barrette will add 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including four new extruders, co-extruders and cooling tanks as well as additional fabrication and packaging equipment.
Barrette was founded nearly 100 years ago in Canada and employs approximately 2,000 people today across North America. As the leading North American supplier of exterior home products to the residential market, Barrette Outdoor Living manufactures and distributes vinyl, aluminum, steel and composite fencing and railing, composite decking and other outdoor products.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 40 economic development projects in Northeast Tennessee, resulting in 4,700 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
“Job creation in rural Tennessee is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Barrette Outdoor Living for its investment in Hawkins County,” said Lee. “Northeast Tennessee continues to provide companies with the ideal, business-friendly environment to support growth and success.”
“Barrette came to Bulls Gap about 20 years ago and it has been growing steadily over the years,” said Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee. “Today’s news of such a large investment and another 162 jobs is welcomed by our county and certainly by our citizens, especially the ones who will fill those positions. I’d like to thank our partners and TNECD, TVA, and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership for their work with the Hawkins County IDB in assisting the company so that this could happen.”
“Barrette has been an outstanding corporate citizen in Hawkins County since purchasing the Erwin Industries facility in 2002 and they have continued to grow their operations since converting to vinyl fence production the very next year. This large investment and additional 162 quality jobs announcement is just further proof of the pro-business environment in Northeast Tennessee that we and our partners at NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership tout as “Where Tennessee Begins Its Business Day!” said Larry Elkins, chair of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. “We couldn’t be happier with the news and extend our deepest thanks for their continued growth here.”
About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.