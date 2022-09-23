Two Mooresburg men are facing drug trafficking and felony gun charges after meth and fentanyl were seized after the HCSO executed a search warrant last week.
Detective Gary Lawson stated in his report that on Sept. 15 the HCSO Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the residence of Tristan Dale McDaniel, 35, 121 Murphy Road, Mooresburg.
Lawson reported that during the search he located a baggy containing 40 grams of meth, as well as a bag containing an unspecified amount of brown powder believed to be fentanyl, a bag of marijuana, several syringes, various pills, and a .22 caliber rifle.
McDaniel was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
At the time of his arrest McDaniel was on probation from a simple possession of drugs case he pleaded guilty to in Sessions Court this past April.
McDaniel was arraigned Monday on the new charges and ordered held without bond pending an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing.
During the search deputies located Thomas Jesse Johnson, 47, 405 Mooresburg Springs Road, Mooresburg, in the garage of McDaniel’s residence. Deputies determined that Johnson had been staying in the garage recently.
A .22 caliber revolver was located in the garage, as well as three baggies containing a total of seven grams of meth, half a Suboxone pill and a small amount of marijuana.
Detective Brian Boggs reported that Johnson admitted the revolver was his, but stated if he had meth he’d forgotten about it.
Johnson was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, two counts of simple possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held on $25,000 bond pending an Oct. 3 preliminary hearing.