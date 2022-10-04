A group of friends who were home-schooled may have missed out on some of the socialization that comes with a public school education, but they have found a way to come together utilizing garbage bags and pickup truck beds.
Calling themselves Hawkins County Cleanup Group on Facebook, they recently began organizing local litter cleanups. Their efforts are not only helping to clean trash from public areas but also offer a therapeutic social event as well.
The idea was spearheaded by Rachel Voorhees after going on a hike.
Rachel enjoys spending time outdoors. One day she decided to hike on TVA property off of Old Hwy 11-W going up a gravel trail by Goat Mountain. It was while walking this trail that she discovered a lot of trash.
Rachel began sending pictures of the littered areas back to her friend, Eden Chamberlain. Between the two of them they decided to start cleaning up in an effort to preserve the true beauty of nature in Hawkins County.
A SOCIAL EVENT
The Hawkins County Cleanup Group decided to have one event each week and invited the public to join in. A lot of young people began to volunteer and a new trend of social events was formed.
At first it was just friends who came to help but word began to spread. Friends began to bring friends and even co-workers started showing up.
Rachel and Eden were both homeschooled and their parents had formed a group of other homeschooled children. Some homeschooled graduates from that group also joined in, calling it a social event.
According to Eden Chamberlain who is 20 years old, most people joining Hawkins County Cleanup Group are in their early 20’s. However, the age span has widened with the youngest volunteer being 15 and the oldest mid 50’s. Everyone is welcome.
When asked what the worst thing is to clean up, Eden tells the Review it is diapers. She would like to call awareness to parents who leave them behind. As they begin to rot they develop a slime making them difficult to pick up.
There are liquor and beer bottles left behind in campsites, broken glass and cigarette butts. Eden also says they find a lot of clothing but the oddest was two complete outfits with matching hats.
WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Olivia Lindsay has also joined the group. She likes to take her little boy out to the parks and the lake areas. But with hazardous trash including used needles lying around it wasn’t the best experience for him. Olivia wanted a safe, clean place outside for her child to play and she, like Rachel, was saddened to see the natural beauty of the land covered in trash. Olivia found her friends and decided to help out.
“I want my son to know that we can be ourselves as a community without government direction. We do what we can to make a difference we can see. You can be an active member in your community just by picking up trash.”
The idea seems to be catching on.
At a campsite off of Lakeview the group actually started handing out trash bags to people who were already there. Pretty soon a Mom and her five children joined in. The group members felt this was a way of educating the public of the need to help make Hawkins County the beautiful area it really is.
Nothing educates as well as setting a good example and that is exactly what Hawkins County Cleanup Group is proudly doing.
There have been 4 cleanup events scheduled to date. The first was held last month at the boat ramp in Mooresburg. There the group cleaned not just the shoreline but also cleaned up a campground and a cemetery.
There were only four volunteers that evening and the four talked about life and all felt a mood booster from doing something good for the community. Some said it was just what they needed, to get out and socialize with others.
The next event followed on Marble Hill Road near the racetrack. They cleaned up the parking area, the boat ramp and under the bridge. Delighted with their efforts, they planned the next event.
Olivia suggested Ely Road in Bulls Gap. This would prove to be a much bigger cleanup than the rest but the group was determined to get the job done. Scheduled for September 23rd, the job was bigger than anticipated.
They had to go two days in a row to pick trash up, totalling 17 contractor bags of garbage and 11 tires. That was 400 gallons of trash in total from a crew of 6 volunteers the first day and 7 volunteers the next day.
TRASH AND TREASURES
Though a lot of cleanup is trash, there are sometimes treasures to be found. On the clean up of Ely Road they found a glass gatorade bottle. It was buried pretty well except a tiny part showing and the sun reflected on it just right to expose it.
Most in the group had never seen a glass Gatorade bottle before so they knew it was older than they were. The bottle turned out to be from 1969 and is worth around $35.
The group of volunteers went to Pressmans Road on Oct. 1 after receiving a call that someone had dumped a lot of trash out including a mattress. They didn’t find the amount of trash like Ely Road had but they didn’t want a new dumping ground started either. By cleaning it up now it should not get out of hand and attract more illegal dumping.
The Hawkins County Cleanup Group is now scheduling one event per week. They are encouraging the public to join in no matter what your age is.
They could use contractor sized garbage bags, gloves and cold bottles of water if you’d like to bring them. This is a great way to meet people and enjoy some time outdoors while helping the community.
“The more recognition we get, the more who come,” says Rachel.
THE NEXT EVENT IS OCT. 9
Another event is scheduled for Oct. 9th, at 1 p.m.
“At this trash pickup we will meet at 148 Bingham road in Whitesburg,” the group stated on their Facebook page. “We have permission from the owner to clean up the property. Google maps can be misleading so we will be on the road with a sign that says Hawkins County Cleanup Crew. We will be cleaning up in the woods on a hillside so wear long pants and be careful of wildlife. There will be bags, trash grabbers and bright green tee shirts and water for everyone. There’s lots to clean up. Looking forward to seeing lots of smiling faces and helping hands.”