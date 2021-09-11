Honoring the Heroes of Flight 93

Jody Greene’s father, Donald Greene, was one of 40 passengers and crew on Flight 93 who gave their lives fighting back against four terrorists who likely planned to crash the airliner into the U.S. Capitol.
They saved many lives that day while sacrificing their own when the plane crashed in Shanksville, Penn. If you want to honor those valiant passengers, Jody Greene knows how.
Greene was 6 years old when her father died on Sept. 11. Every year since then her family has returned to the crash site in Shanksville, now site of the Flight 93 National Memorial.
“As I have grown, so has my relationship with this place,” Greene wrote in the USA Today. “In recent years, I’ve found the experience of watching children visit the me-morial to be particularly moving. As I overhear the questions asked to parents and the National Park Service rangers who staff the site, I’m reminded of the Flight 93 National Memorial and the Visitor Center’s purpose.”
For this generation, she continued, the site is as much about education as it is about remembrance, offer-ing each young visitor the opportunity to learn about the events of that day and the heroes of Flight 93.
Millions of children have no reference point to Sept. 11. Yet, they must know what happened at this sacred site. Greene is on a march to make sure the heroes of Flight 93 never be lost to history.
The Flight 93 Heroes Award is inspired by brave acts of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93. It is particularly relevant as the 20-year anniversary approaches.
“This anniversary offers a uniquely teachable moment to share the story of those who fought back against terrorists on Flight 93 and to continue their legacy by honoring and celebrating those who today embody that same spirit,” Greene wrote.
To nominate someone for the award, visit Flight93Friends.org.