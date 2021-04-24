New rules for Covid-related retirement distributions
The Cares Act provides favorable tax treatment for certain withdrawals from retirement plans and IRAs.
Certain distributions from IRAs or workplace retirement plans to qualified individuals from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 30, 2020, may be treated as coronavirus-related distributions. These distributions are not subject to the 10 percent additional tax on early distributions (including the 25 percent additional tax on certain SIMPLE IRA distributions).
Taxes on coronavirus-related distributions are includible in taxable income over a three-year period by taking one-third each year. Or if elected, you can take the entire amount in the year you take the distribution.
To be eligible for COVID-19 relief, coronavirus-related withdrawals or loans can only be made to an individual if:
The individual (or the individual’s spouse or dependent) is diagnosed with Covid-19 by a test approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Cosmetics Act.
The individual (or spouse or a member of the household) experiences adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, being furloughed or laid off, having work hours reduced, being unable to work due to lack of childcare, having a reduction in pay in pay (or self-employment income), or having a job offer rescinded or start date for a job delayed to COVID-19.
Closing or reducing hours of a business owned or operated by the individual, the individual’s spouse, or a member of the individual’s household, due to COVID-19.
Coronavirus-related distributions may be repaid to an IRA or workplace retirement plan within three years. If you had an outstanding loan balance when you left employment, the plan sponsor will usually offset the loan balance against your benefit.
The rules for required minimum distributions (RMD) have also changed. Individuals who reached age 70 ½ before 2020 and were still employed, but terminated employment in 2020, would normally have a 2020 RMD due by April 1, 2021, from their workplace retirement plan. This RMD is also waived as part of the CARES Act relief. Roth IRAs don’t require withdrawals until after the death of the owner.
The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act changed the age when individuals must begin taking withdrawals from their retirement accounts. Someone born on or before June 30, 1949, was required to start getting RMDs for the year they reached the age of 70½. However, under the SECURE Act, if a person’s 70th birthday is July 1, 2019, or later, they do not have to take their first RMD until the year they reach age 72.
The Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act waived RMDs during 2020 so seniors and retirees, including beneficiaries with inherited accounts, were not required to take money out of IRAs and workplace retirement plans. The waiver included RMDs for individuals who turned age 70½ in 2019 and took their first RMD in 2020.
