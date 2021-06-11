A Kingsport man nearly struck a police vehicle head-on, led officers on a tri-county, two-state chase and when finally wrecking at Carter’s Valley Road, was arrested on a dozen charges shortly after midnight Friday morning.
Robert Franklin Smith, 25, was observed by Dep. Isaac Hutchins of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department driving his Honda at a high rate of speed Thursday night on Big Elm Road and almost striking Hutchins’ vehicle head-on. Smith refused to stop for lights and siren, Hutchins said, and while fleeing he crossed several times into oncoming traffic lanes, ran several stop signs and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.
As Hutchins continued the pursuit, he reported Smith swerved and seemed to be attempting to strike other vehicles on the road, including another officer’s car.
Smith turned on Stone Drive and drove into the City of Kingsport, then into Scott County, Va., with officers still attempting to stop him. He returned to Sullivan County and then back into Hawkins County, where Hutchins said the man missed the turn onto Carter’s Valley Road, drove into a field and wrecked.
He briefly fled on foot before being stopped.
Smith was charged with driving left of center, speeding more than 21 mph over the limit, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading arrest, failure to observe stop signs, evading arrest on foot, driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), violation of registration laws and violation of financial responsibility laws.