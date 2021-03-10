The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone in many ways. However, throughout the pandemic, first responders continued to step up to ensure everyone’s safety during these unprecedented times. There are already plenty of reasons to thank first responders for the work they do throughout Northeast Tennessee on a day-to-day basis. As a way to show appreciation and gratitude to Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue, EMS, and 911 Dispatch for their tireless work during these difficult times, Frontier Health's Crisis Triage Team will be hosting a drive-through grab bag lunch for first responders at its Turning Point location located at 208 E. Unaka Ave. in Johnson City on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunches will be handed out to first responders at their vehicle as they drive through the front entrance of Turning Point.
“We truly appreciate the support of our first responders and we are excited for the opportunity to give back a little of what they have given us, said Kristy Tipton, LPC-MHSP-S, Division Director of Crisis Services.