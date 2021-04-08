Hungry lunchers can fill their stomachs this coming week while helping fill the coffers of local historic preservation as well.
The traditional salad luncheon provided by the Rogersville Heritage Association will be held Monday at the Hale Springs Inn.
The luncheon will feature dozens of salads to choose from, along with sandwiches and homemade desserts, offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Due to COVID restrictions, the food will be served cafeteria-style behind splash guards, and takeout containers will be provided for those who prefer to eat elsewhere. Social distancing will be practiced inside the inn.
RHA asks that diners provide a $10 donation per meal. The cost includes lunch and a drink. All proceeds go to ongoing preservation of the depot and Rogers Tavern, along with new lighting planned for Crockett Springs Park.
RHA members, along with members of the Rogersville Heritage Lites Youth Leadership association, will provide and serve all food.
For more information call Melissa Nelson, RHA’s executive director, at 423-921-2410.