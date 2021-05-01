The Northeast County Health Departments serving Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties announced this week they are offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the county health departments. Appointments are still available but not required.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Northeast County Health Departments Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, individuals can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at (423) 979-4689.
Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older. Moderna vaccine is currently authorized for ages 18 and older. Please call your local health department to check vaccine manufacture before arriving if you are ages 16 and 17.
Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast County Health Departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.