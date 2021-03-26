GREEENEVILLE – STEP Inc. recently announced Amerigroup Tennessee has generously funded STEP’s Tech-Connect Equity Access Program with two grants totaling $90,000. This program provides individual assistance to address the issue of digital disparity, with a focus on families of children and youth with disabilities in Tennessee.
Thanks to the support of Amerigroup Tennessee, the STEP Tech-Connect Equity Access Program will finance internet access services, tech devices or accessories (i.e., laptops or tablets, green screens to allow for internet privacy, headsets and/or webcams for use during virtual interactions), or supplement existing data plans to compensate for the increased data usage required for virtual learning or meetings.
STEP’s team is aware of the digital divide that exists in Tennessee for these individuals and families, especially in rural and other underserved areas. These disparities have become even more significant during the COVID-19 pandemic, as families have been isolated in their homes, and forced to receive their education, services, and other supports remotely. For many, there has also been an adverse impact on parental employment with requirements for working remotely without childcare or adequate technology support.
“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Amerigroup in supporting families we serve who are in need of technology and Internet access, and who support a family member with a disability or special healthcare/mental health need,” said Karen Harrison, STEP Executive Director.
“As the Parent Training and Information Center for Tennessee, we are in a unique position to identify families who are experiencing the devastating impacts of being ‘unconnected’ in a world where ‘being connected’ is essential to access education, employment, and health/wellness resources. We are greatly honored to be chosen to engage in this life-changing work and applaud Amerigroup’s focus on addressing technology disparity for individuals and families of children and youth with disabilities who experience disabilities,” said Joanne Cunningham, STEP Board Chair.