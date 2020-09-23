Knoxville: Thousands of East Tennesseans impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic could be eligible for federal assistance to help pay their rent, mortgage payments, and utility bills. The $1.7 million of funds are just in time to help residents of a 16-county region in East Tennessee and come through a grant approved by the Tennessee Department of Human Services and its Tennessee Community CARES Program.
Clinch-Powell RC&D and HomeSource—both not-for-profit Community Housing Development Organizations—are administering the assistance available to thousands of people affected directly or indirectly by the deadly pandemic. Public health officials have identified more than 20,000 cases of corona virus in the 16-county East TN region since March with more than 200 deaths reported so far. Survivors and their families also have experienced job loss and other financial challenges putting them behind on their rent or mortgage payments and unable to pay utility bills.
Clinch-Powell and HomeSource East TN are offering the assistance at no cost. If you have been impacted by coronavirus, your mortgage may be in forbearance, but once forbearance ends, you will still owe all the back payments from the forbearance period and we can help catch up the arrearage to avoid foreclosure. If you’re behind on the rent because of COVID 19 and are afraid of being evicted when the moratorium ends, we can help you make catch up payments to avoid eviction. If you cannot pay your utilities or owe back payment, we can help.
If you are eligible, it is important that you act now while the funds are still available. The deadline for consideration is November 10th, 2020 but there is no guarantee the funding will last until then. The housing assistance is available to residents of these counties: Knox, Grainger, Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke, Hamblen ,Blount, Greene, Loudon, Anderson, Hawkins, Campbell, Claiborne, Roane, Union, Hancock.
There is no cost for this service, but residents impacted by the pandemic must act quickly to access the housing assistance.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group created the Tennessee Community CARES Program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help non-profit organizations with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To apply, go to www.covidhousingassistance.com. Click on the county where you live and complete the application online. Nearly 180,000 Tennesseans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March, and more than 2000 of them have died. Housing assistance funding is being offered to help survivors and their loved ones return their lives to normal.