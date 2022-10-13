One pet was killed and another severely injured in their own yard this past week as a result of two separate dog attacks — one involving a two Rottweilers running at large, and the other a Pit Bull running at large.
These attacks come on the heals to three recent incidents reported in Wednesday’s Review, one involving three large dogs running at large that broke into a fenced area and killed two alpacas, and injured another alpaca and a guard dog.
In the other recent incidents two elderly men were attacked and injured by large dogs running at large.
On Wednesday a Bulls Gap woman reported that her dog was tied to the porch of her residence on Sycamore Drive when it was attacked by her neighbor’s two Rottweilers running at large.
When Deputy Dustin Winter arrived on the scene the dogs were still on the porch attacking the dog and he sprayed them with pepper spray. Winter reported that the victim’s dog had several bite marks and was bleeding.
Winter then located the owner of the Rottweilers and ordered her to secure the dogs. The owner of the Rottweilers was cited for dogs running at large.
Sunday morning a Jack Russell Terrier that was tied up in its yard on McNeil Circle in Mooresburg was killed by a neighbor’s attacking Pit Bull that was running at large.
The victim told Deputy Winter his neighbor’s pit bull got out of its fence and attacked his Jack Russell Terrier. His grandchildren were outside at the time and witnessed the dog being killed, the victim reported.
The children told Winter they saw the Pit Bull bite their dog by the neck and carry it off. The victim said he confronted the Pit Bull owner who offered to buy the victim another dog if he didn’t call the police.
It was not reported whether the Pit Bull owner was cited.
