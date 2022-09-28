CHFD named one of top 75 smoke alarm installers in state

The Church Hill Fire Department was recently recognized as one of the top 75 departments in the state for installing smoke detectors in local residences.
Mayor Dennis Deal presented the award during the Sept. 20 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
“We appreciate the work you have done for this city,” Deal told CHFD Chief Luke Wood. “We are proud of this.”
The CHFD has now been part of the State Fire Marshalls’ “Get Alarmed” program for 10 years and has installed over 700 detectors into local residences in that time.
The program is funded by a state grant which provides participating departments with smoke alarms to install in local homes that do not have them. Since 2012, 335 lives have been saved across the state thanks to this program.
To mark the 10 year anniversary of the program, the state recognized the top 75 departments with the most detectors installed.
“Our city officials were very pleased,” CHFD Chief Luke Wood told the Review. “Our previous Fire Chief David Wood was extremely proud, as this was his idea, and we worked to get them in the homes of people who needed them. I am very thankful for the grant and that our department has the opportunity to install them for our residents.I am proud of the men of our department.”
Anyone interested in having a free smoke detector installed is invited to call the CHFD at (423) 357-6666 and schedule an appointment. The department also provides fire prevention materials to local residents.
This award comes just before National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9-15.
The CHFD shared the following safety tips to participate in this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign and its focus on home escape planning and practice:
1. Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
2. Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
3. Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
4. Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
5. Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” visit www.fpw.org.