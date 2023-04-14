Nikki Crisp of Rogersville is sharing a higher power of positivity that is catching on in a big way across Facebook.
Crisp has spread his message in 169 countries across the globe and is continuing to gain followers. In fact, in just Rogersville alone Crisp has 1,800 followers. When a total stranger who was contemplating suicide opened up a private message on Facebook, Crisp began to understand many things.
First, he learned he was an empathic person, meaning he can genuinely feel a person’s feelings within himself. And second, he learned people like to open up to him.
“On October the 8th of 2020 a person posted on Facebook that she was going to kill herself. I knew I had to reach out to her so I messaged her. We then had a 3 hour phone call and it was so powerful we both cried. I stayed very depressed for the entire day, feeling exactly what she was feeling even though I am not suicidal. As far back as I can remember I have been a happy and positive person. I continued reaching out to her and I am happy to say she didn’t do it,” Crisp recalled.
But Crisp first discovered his special gift of positivity when he was just 8 years old. Raised by his grandparents, Crisp’s grandfather became seriously ill and his grandmother knew he was going to die. It was then that Crisp felt he had a message for her from a higher power. “I told her it was going to be alright. God was saying not to worry about the bills or anything else, that he would handle it.”
His daily meditation walk
Each morning Crisp takes a meditation walk. He says he is very observant of others and begins to form his message quote of the day for his social media platform. He writes all of his own quotes, ranging even into what is right and wrong in relationships. He is married and he gets a lot of relationship questions.
“It’s a fine line helping people. I have to be honest but in the most gentle and positive way possible,” Crisp explained. “This is especially true when talking to victims of domestic abuse. Mental depression and disorders are now the No. 1 disease in our fellow human beings. Mental depression makes people give up. I want people to know that there is a way with positivity. Talking to a random person like myself helps people open up. Positivity is contagious.”
Crisp is on a mission to turn perceptions of the world from being bad to good. “It doesn’t matter if you are straight, gay, an addict, straight out of prison, no matter what I want you to join us. Positivity does not pass judgment. Positivity is life changing and I invite you to join our family of positivity. This is not about money for me. I spread positivity and positive council for free. My reward is far greater than money. I don’t know exactly where this gift is from but I do believe God directs me. I always just seem to know what to say at the right moment.”
There are more followers joining the positivity family by the day and they are joining from unexpected places. In Indonesia there are 500 members logging on daily for their dose of positivity. There are 3,800 in total from Hawkins County according to his live stats and 1,800 are right here in Rogersville.
Community service ideas
“My hometown is loving it,” Crisp tells the Review. And that has led Crisp to other ideas about local community service events with the positivity family group. “I like the idea to support our humane society, our park, wherever help is needed to benefit the community. Our local positivity family can get together to work and raise money for the community. And that might just catch on everywhere.”
When asked what Crisp’s higher calling is, he replied, “I love this town. I always wanted to help change the world. Life is full of sunshine and rainbows. You just have to see it. I have no formal training but I believe God has put me here with a purpose.
“I plan to expand the positivity family to other platforms on social media too. I’m not sure if God is calling me to preach or become a life coach but He sure is giving me a lot of practice for both.”