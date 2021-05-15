Throughout the challenges of the pandemic in 2020 the Rogersville community survived by pulling together and supporting one another. For the safety and security of the community and staff, Price Public Community Center and Swift Museum (PPCCSM) was forced to limit events in accordance with CDC guidelines. The economic toll of this choice has hit the organization hard and now as the group looks toward a brighter future, PPCCSM needs your help.
PPCCSM has an operating budget of $3,000 per month. A year of limited revenue has depleted its funds. Without individual help the organization will be forced to close its doors by June of this year, says CaSandra Palmer, secretary of the organization.
Price Public Community Center and Swift Museum has served the community of Rogersville for nearly 20 years and the building is a historical landmark that commemorates Price Public, the only known surviving Black school building in Rogersville. In the 1990s the group worked to restore this building to preserve the legacy of Black public education in Rogersville. In 2008 the Swift Museum was added, to commemorate the legacy of Swift Memorial College, one of the earliest Black colleges in the area.
Price Public Community Center and Swift Museum is a part of the heart of Rogersville, Palmer says, and needs your help. “Your donation will help us to preserve the historical value of Price Public Community Center and help us to continue to move forward with the education programming of the Swift Museum,” she said.
The building that was once Price Public Elementary School, located on Hasson Street, is known as the only extant black school in Rogersville.
On March 17, 1868, the land on which the building now stands was purchased by Alexander Fain, Jordan Netherland, Albert Jones and Nathaniel Mitchell “for the purpose of building a schoolhouse for the education of colored children.”
A building was constructed and used as a schoolhouse until the early 1900s.
In 1922, the old building was razed and another facility was built to accommodate black children of Rogersville.
The building was used as a high school for a short time and was also considered as a feeder school to Swift Memorial College. The last school classes in the building were held in 1958.
Since then, it has served as a community center, a cannery and a storage building.
Price Public School was placed on the National Historical Register in 1988.
Community leaders and state officials gathered at the site of Price Public School Monday in 2009 as U.S. Congressman Bill Jenkins (R) presented $84,000 in grant money that was to be used to complete the renovation of the historic building.
Improvements included heat / air conditioning, restroom facilities,a kitchen/dining area, museum area, and a new roof and windows.
As the center re-opens its doors now, the public is invited to not only donate, but to book events. An open house is planned in June, with the date to be announced.
“We look forward to serving you again and hope to be forever in service to this community,” Palmer said.
Checks can be made payable to and mailed to: Price Public Community Center & Swift Museum, P.O. Box 684, Rogersville, TN 3785.
Online donations can be made via http://PPCCSM.org.
Follow the center on Instagram: @pricepublicswift; Twitter: @ppccsm and Facebook: Price Public Community Center & Swift Museum.