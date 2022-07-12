A Church Hill man was charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend while she was holding their baby, and also beat and choked her into unconsciousness.
Church Hill Police Department Officer Ethan Mays and HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively responded on July 3 to a domestic disturbance complaint at a residence on Lloyd’s Chapel Road.
Upon their arrival Jessee Lee Simpson, 28, of Church Hill was taken into custody.
The girlfriend was then interviewed who stated she and Simpson had gotten into a verbal altercation over relationship issues. The altercation turned physical, she stated.
Mays reported that the girlfriend said Simpson shoved her down several times, choked her, hit her with a dog collar, and bit her.
She stated that at one point while he had her in a choke hold she became unconscious. She also struck her head on a dresser after he pushed her down and was knocked unconscious.
Mays stated in his report that throughout the altercation the girlfriend was holding their 5-month-old son. She stated that Simpson retrieved a handgun and told her, “love on the child now because it was about to be her last chance”.
She further stated that Simpson pointed the handgun at her while she was holding the child and said, “Stop using our son as a human shield”.
The girlfriend stated that Simpson had taken her phone so she couldn’t call for help, but she eventually got away and ran to his parents nearby residence where she called for help.
Simpson told officers that the girlfriend awakened him and began striking him. He stated he was irate and unstable due to the circumstances and fear of her leaving him. He stated that he pointed the gun at his head and threatened suicide, but never pointed it at his girlfriend or their baby.
Mays stated that he noticed one small scratch on Simpson’s neck, but numerous red marks and areas beginning to bruise on the girlfriend including her neck, both arms, both knees, the right side of her chest and her left shoulder.
Mays determined that Simpson was the primary aggressor and charged him with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, felony reckless endangerment, felony child endangerment, and interference with emergency calls.
Simpson was arraigned July 6 in Sessions Court and released on $3,000 bond. A Sept. 6 preliminary hearing was scheduled, and the court issued a no contact order against Simpson for the girlfriend and the child.