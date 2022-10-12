Around 200 people enjoyed Big H BBQ & Bluegrass Music courtesy of State Representative Gary Hicks, Jr and Senator Jon Lundberg on Tuesday Oct. 4.
The event was held at the Conley Farms at Big Creek Event Venue in Surgoinsville. Free and open to the public, the BBQ provided a relaxed atmosphere for residents to visit with elected officials.
Representative Hicks, a Hawkins County native, has served as representative for the past seven years.
Senator Lundberg will become Hawkins County’s Senator with the new term beginning in January 2023 as a result of recent redistricting. He served in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 2007 until 2017 when he was elected to the Tennessee Senate.
Also in attendance was Representative Scotty Campbell. Redistricting guidelines assigned a portion of northeast Hawkins County to Representative Campbell’s district.
County officials present ranged from county commissioners to County Mayor Mark DeWitte, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, Property Assessor Michael Gillespie, Circuit Court Clerk Randy Collier, County Court Clerk Nancy Davis, Clerk & Master Brent Price, Trustee Jim Shanks, Road Superintendent Danny Jones and Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers.
Regional officials included newly elected Public Defender Todd Estep, Third Judicial District Judges Alex Pearson and William Phillips along with Chancellor Douglas Jenkins and Retired Circuit Court Judge Kindall T. Lawson.
Representatives from Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Office were present as well as from Senator Bill Haggerty’s office.
Those in attendance enjoyed the music of the Hurd Brothers Bluegrass Band. The group played an assortment of Bluegrass Melodies and took requests from the crowd.
Special Thanks to Richard and Monica Conley of Conley Farms at Big Creek for donating their venue for the community event.
The Second Annual BBQ & Bluegrass event is organized by the Hawkins County Republican Party Executive Committee.