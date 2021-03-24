COVID-19 vaccines now available to anyone over 16 in Northeast region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Region county health departments are now booking appointments for individuals aged 16 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The Northeast Region includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties.
The Northeast Region county health departments offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment. To book your appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start your registration. When scheduling appointments by the online portal, make sure to search all locations in the county for appointment availability. Most vaccine is given at sites that are not at the local health department. Please see attachment for vaccine sites. If you need help scheduling your vaccination, please call the Northeast Regional Registration Line at (423) 979-4689. The Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older. Moderna vaccine is currently authorized for ages 18 and older. Please call the NE Registration Line at (423) 979-4689 to register 16 and 17 year olds for a Pfizer vaccine site.
The Northeast Regional Health Office reminds all residents that in addition to vaccinations, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
The Hawkins County site is at Phipps Bend Industrial Park, 951 Phipps Bend Road in Surgoinsville.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.