Judge John Dugger told a Church Hill man last who was arrested last year for beating his 86-year-old mother that if he drinks alcohol during his 8 years on probation he’ll, “Be here in an orange uniform for a long time.”
Donald Franklin Dobbs, 60, of Church Hill, appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Aug. 30 where he pleaded guilty to aggravated elder abuse and aggravated assault against his elderly mother. The top count is the abuse charge which is a Class B felony that carries a penalty of 8-12 years if convicted.
Judge Dugger accepted sentencing recommendation approved by Dobbs’ mother which called for him to be placed on supervised probation for eight years. Dobbs will also be placed in a national elder abuse registry.
Attorney Mark Stapleton, who represented Dobbs, noted that Dobbs is the sole caretaker for his mother. Stapleton also noted that Dobbs had completed in-patient treatment for alcoholism following his arrest in November and he is currently clean.
Mrs. Dobbs told the court that her son is a different person when he drinks.
Twice in late November the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Church Hill residence of Dobbs’ 86 year-old-mother.
On Nov. 27 Deputy Kyle Shively spoke to the mother and two neighbors. The mother stated she was “punched on the ground” by Dobbs in the garage because he was drunk and “raging about not being able to find his phone.”
The mother stated that she hit the back of her head hard on the floor and was bleeding, and she began screaming, after which neighbors came to check on her, and the HCSO was called.
On Nov. 30 Shively was dispatched to another possible domestic disturbance at the Dobbs residence after a witnesses reported, and recorded Dobbs screaming at a woman believed to be his mother, “If you call the law, when I get out I’m going to kill you.”
In January Dobbs pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court to DUI and reckless driving on charges related to a Dec. 10 crash into a neighbor’s porch. He was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, 96 hours of community service and $1,518 in fines and fees.
“If you relapse on alcohol you need to get out of there,” Dugger told Dobbs during his Aug. 30 plea hearing. “People backslide. You better not. You’ll be in here in an orange uniform for a long time.”
As a condition of his probation Dobbs must abstain from drinking alcohol.
“One beer will violate your probation,” Dugger said. “If you think about stopping at a beer store, think about that orange uniform you’ll be wearing.”
Dugger also told Mrs. Dobbs that if her son become violent again, “Don’t take it. Report it.”