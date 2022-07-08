On Thursday the Hawkins County Humane Society received a huge commitment from Sen. Jon Lundberg that will hopefully help uncover the identity of the person who mutilated a kitten near Rogersville last month.
The story of that little, who we named "Dustin", has touched the hearts of so many people, not just here in East Tennessee but from all over the country as far as Canada.
This little orange kitten that was purposely tortured by some person or persons is continuing to fight for its life each day. Someone cut off one front leg and severely cut the other, and the Mount Carmel Animal Hospital is working hard to not only save Dustin's life, but also save his other front leg.
One of the questions we get asked every day is, who did this? They need to be found.
That's why we decided to start a pledge fund for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons who committed such a heinous crime on an innocent kitten. I put up a picture Dustin onFacebook and asked people to pledge any amount.
Within hours the numbers grew, with people pledging $20 to $100 to $200. As of Thursday we were close to $5,000 in pledges.
On Thursday Sen. Jon Lundberg contacted the shelter and asked how much has been pledged. Sen. Lundberg said he wants to see Dustin's attacker brought to justice, and he pledged to contribute whatever amount is needed to bring the total reward up to $10,000. The Senator has followed this story, and along with so many others wants Justice for Dustin.
We are so grateful for his pledge. This just touched the hearts of myself and my staff.
Dustin's story has brought so much love, compassion and kindness from people who first saw his sweet little face on that horrible day he was brought to us. We are hopeful this pledge fund will get us the information needed to arrest and convict.
I also want to make it clear that we have not collected any money. It is a pledge only, promised to pay only if information is provided that results in an arrest and conviction.
Do not send money to the Humane Society for this reward fund. This is a pledge only and they can contact the Hawkins County Humane Society if they would like to pledge. The only money we have accepted is for Dustin's medical care. Anyone with information about this perpetrator is asked to contact Deputy Dustin Winters with the HCSO at (423) 272-4848; or the Hawkins County Humane Society at (423) 272-6538..