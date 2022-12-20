A Surgoinsville man was facing two felony assault charged last week after he allegedly cut a male victim’s hand with a non-running chain saw while trying to break in to his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Shortly before noon Thursday HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter responded to an attempted burglary complaint at a residence on Byington Road. The caller stated that Patrick Virgil Chess, 30, of Surgoinsville, was attempting to break into her home with a crowbar, Winter stated in his report.
Upon his arrival Winter reportedly observed Chess ramming his shoulder into the door trying to gain entry, and Chess was detained.
The victim stated she broke up with Chess a month ago and he moved out. Thursday morning, however, Chess came over and the two got into an argument, Winter reported. There was another male and female at the residence at the time of the incident.
“She went into the residence and shut the door to get away from the arguing,” Winter reported. “The suspect began to kick the door. The suspect grabbed a crowbar and began to pry the door open. All three victims pressed against the door fearing the victim would get inside.”
Winter added that Chess pried a hole in the door, grabbed a chain saw that wasn’t running, and pushed it through the hole, cutting the male’s hand with the chainsaw teeth.
Chess was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated domestic assault, both of which are Class C felonies punishable by 3-6 years if convicted. He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.
The victims were advised to seek an order of protections. At the time of his arrest Chess was on probation stemming from a conviction last June in Hawkins County Sessions Court for theft.