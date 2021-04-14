The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association recently revised its by-laws and opened its membership to the public to individuals and corporations interested in supporting the Association’s mission to encourage and support the eight volunteer fire and emergency services agencies of Hawkins County in the prevention of and extinction of fires, educating the public on the value of public fire safety education and fire prevention in Hawkins County.
Membership categories include junior member, open to high school students between the ages of 15 and 18; member, open to fire department personnel; associate member, open to anyone above the age of 18; and corporate member, open to any corporation, nonprofit or for-profit, and organizations interested in supporting the goals and objectives of the ssociation.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association meets the second Wednesday every other month. To request a membership application and/or additional information about the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email Kirkbo65@charter.net or dhiett@ix.netcom.com.
As an IRS 501c3 non-profit organization, the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association exists to encourage and support the fire and emergency services agencies of Hawkins County in the prevention and extinction of fires, educating the public on the value of public fire safety education and fire prevention in Hawkins County.