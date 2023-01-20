A homeless woman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against an officer after she allegedly threatened two deputies Monday evening who were attempting to remove her from her parents’ home.
Around 8:44 p.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson responded to a residence on Main Street where he spoke to the mother of Tina Marie Elliott, 36.
The mother reportedly stated that Elliot doesn’t reside there and was a guest. She further stated that Elliott was irate and throwing things and was told to leave, but refused.
Johnson stated in his report that he observed Elliott “yelling and screaming” and told her she had to leave.
Elliott then retreated to a bedroom and locked the door, which was opened by the owner with a key. Johnson discovered that Elliott had locked herself in a bathroom. After gaining entrance to the bathroom Johnson reportedly told Elliott she had to leave which she refused.
Johnson reported that he had his taser in hand and told Elliott she was under arrest. Deputy Isaac Hutchins had responded to assist, and Elliott reportedly stated they were not arresting her.
“At this time Tina had a screwdriver in her hand and held it up in a very aggressive manner toward myself and Deputy Hutchins screaming she was not going to jail and we were not going to arrest her,” Johnson stated in his report. “At this time Deputy Hutchins and myself went from our (taser) to our department issued handgun due to the actions of Tina Elliott displaying the screwdriver as a weapon in an aggressive manner. She was ordered to drop the screwdriver, and after a brief standoff she did comply by dropping the screwdriver.”
Johnson said Elliott struggled and had to be forced out of the bathroom and onto a bed where she continued to resist while being taken into custody.
Aside from two counts of aggravated assault Elliot was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Wednesday.
